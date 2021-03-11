CVS adds 7 new COVID-19 vaccination sites to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting this weekend, there will be more locations to get vaccinated.

CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at seven additional Longs Drugs locations across Hawaii on Sunday, Mar. 14.

Appointments for the additional locations will start to become available for booking on Saturday, Mar. 13 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app, or contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287.

Participating Longs Drugs locations are in communities throughout Hawaii, including Aiea, Ewa Beach, Hauula, Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kailua Kona, Kaneohe, Kapaa, Lahaina, Pearl City and Waianae.

With the new additions, there will now be 17 Longs Drugs administering the vaccine in Hawaii.