CVS adds 4 new COVID-19 vaccination sites to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at four additional Longs Drugs locations across Hawaii on Thursday, Feb. 25.

There are seven Longs Drugs locations across the state that are currently administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments for the additional locations will start to become available for booking Wednesday, with shots beginning Thursday, Feb. 25.

Participating Longs Drugs locations are in communities throughout Hawaii, including Aiea, Ewa Beach, Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kailua Kona, Kaneohe, and Kapaa.