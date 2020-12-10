Cruise ship arriving at Honolulu Harbor says COVID-19 safety measures have been taken

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cruise ship is making a pit stop in Honolulu as it heads to Singapore.

The Celebrity Eclipse vessel will arrive at Honolulu Harbor on Friday Dec. 11 at 7 a.m., according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division.

The ship is coming from San Diego, California. It is stopping in Honolulu for fuel with no other operations planned. HDOT says all crew members have been directed to remain on the ship at all times while in the harbor. The Celebrity Eclipse is expected to leave Honolulu Harbor that same day.

No passengers have been on the ship since May of 2020.

HDOT adds that the ship has been medically declared to be COVID-19 free for more than 28 days. The ship’s leadership reports that crew members are monitored daily and have their temperature taken twice a day.