Crisis nurse shares heartbreak and frustration over COVID surge and misinformation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Hawaii hospitals fill up with COVID patients, healthcare workers grow weary and more frustrated. They say they’re seeing too many heartbreaking stories which can be prevented.

Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu declared an internal state of emergency on Friday because all 104 hospital beds were taken. And some say the situation isn’t getting any better. Veronica Yosting is a crisis nurse, and like many others, has been working too many 16 hour shifts in a row.

“I just wish we can bring back that compassion and that kindness,” Yosting said. “That aloha, and start looking out for each other and taking care of each other.”

She says the last few days have been the most difficult time of the pandemic. There’s a lot more suffering than they’re used to seeing. They’re doing all they can to at least allow COVID patients to have a dignified death.

“It’s not that way with COVID patients,” said Yosting. “They don’t have a dignified death. As much as we would like to. I think that weighs heavy on people’s hearts as they don’t get the chance. Most of the time they pass alone and paralyzed because we have to help them breathe.”

She adds that many of the COVID patients now are much younger, and they’re getting a lot of bad information about the vaccine from social media.

“I was talking to someone the other day, it’s not educational media, it’s social media,” said Yosting. “There’s a lot of misinformation circulating out there, and unfortunately it’s not helpful.”

She doesn’t know what else can be done to convince people that it’s safe. She pleads for others to at least do what’s right to keep each other safe.

“For those who don’t wanna vaccinate then wear your mask, social distance,” she said. “We all are responsible, not just healthcare, for trying to keep the community safe.”

Yosting says it’s disheartening that there’s even a disagreement about the vaccine, when the community should be focusing on working together.

“Regardless of people’s beliefs, we’re still here, and we’re still taking care of them,” she said. “We just want them to help us too.”