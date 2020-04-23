1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County KHON2 News at 4

CrimeStoppers Honolulu has a message about domestic violence

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
crimestoppers edit_89187

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu CrimeStoppers has a message to the public about domestic violence.

According to CrimeStoppers, experts say that abusive environments can grow under the stresses created by stay-at-home orders and other uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19
pandemic.

Victims might find themselves stuck in close quarters with abusive partners, family members or acquaintances, making them more susceptible to abuse and lacking the privacy and space to freely reach out to the outside world for help.

CrimeStoppers advise people to reach out for support through family or friends through your phone or email. They also say that there are resources available for victims, which include crisis hotlines and shelters.

The following are resources that are available:

  • The Oahu Helpline: (808) 531-3771
  • Toll Free Helpline: (800) 690-6200
  • New Text Line: (605) 956-5680

If at any time that you feel you are in danger or need help, please call 911. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

Trending Stories