CrimeStoppers Honolulu has a message about domestic violence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu CrimeStoppers has a message to the public about domestic violence.

According to CrimeStoppers, experts say that abusive environments can grow under the stresses created by stay-at-home orders and other uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19

pandemic.

Victims might find themselves stuck in close quarters with abusive partners, family members or acquaintances, making them more susceptible to abuse and lacking the privacy and space to freely reach out to the outside world for help.

CrimeStoppers advise people to reach out for support through family or friends through your phone or email. They also say that there are resources available for victims, which include crisis hotlines and shelters.

The following are resources that are available:

The Oahu Helpline: (808) 531-3771

Toll Free Helpline: (800) 690-6200

New Text Line: (605) 956-5680

If at any time that you feel you are in danger or need help, please call 911. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.