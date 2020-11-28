Crimestoppers: Don’t talk to strangers online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Crimestoppers visited Sacred Hearts Academy on Wednesday, Nov. 25 to share a very important message. Don’t talk to strangers online.

Throughout this pandemic kids have been spending more time on their computers, and that’s drawing the attention of online predators.

Crimestoppers recently put out an alert about a modeling scam after receiving numerous reports of kids being targeted on social media, and being promised a career in modeling if they sent inappropriate photos of themselves.

Officials are urging parents to be on the lookout.

“Parents, I know we’re all busy,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crimestoppers. “It’s hawaii. We’re trying to make ends meet but you need to be involved in your kids’ lives. You have to be involved in your kids’ lives. It’s not like when we were growing up. It’s ok as long as you come home by dark . It’s different now.”

Crimestoppers says among the thing that are ok to share online avatars, animals and interests.

But don’t share a real life photo or your location.