COVID vaccines available on HPH bus in Kapolei, receive $15 gift certificates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A free COVID vaccination event will be held using a Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) mobile vaccination bus for those on Oahu’s west side on Friday, Sept. 3.

People who would like to get vaccinated can attend the clinic Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The HPH bus will be located in front of the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Kapolei Commons. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Those who get vaccinated in the HPH bus will receive $15 gift certificates to Ruby Tuesday and Gyu-Kaku.

Click here to make an appointment.