COVID vaccine clinics to be available for general public across Oahu

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the public will be able to get a COVID vaccine at several clinics taking place around Oahu beginning Sunday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 9.

American Savings Bank and Hawaii Pacific Health will be hosting a COVID vaccination clinic on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aala Park in Honolulu. The Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available at this clinic.

Those who would like to receive a vaccine at the Aala Park clinic can schedule an appointment here or call (808) 462-5460, and walk-ins will also be accepted. A picture ID must be brought, as well as the CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card for those receiving a booster shot or their second dose. Booster shots for immunocompromised and eligible individuals will be available by appointment only.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii will also be hosting multiple community vaccination clinics across the island. These clinics are open to the general public, and walk-ins will be accepted.

Here is a list of the upcoming Kaiser Permanente vaccination clinics:

Sunday, Oct. 3

Mililani YMCA/Knights of Rizal/Filcom CARES (Mililani YMCA, 95-1190 Hikikaulia St. Mililani 96789) — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Legacy Christian Church (1020 Keolu Drive, Kailua 96734) — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Nuuanu YMCA (1441 Pali Highway, Honolulu 96813) — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Windward YMCA (1200 Kailua Road, Kailua 96734) — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Aloha Stadium (Salt Lake Blvd and Kamehameha Hwy corner of the parking lot) — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Mililani Town Center (95-1249 Mehelua Parkway) — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wet & Wild (400 Farrington Highway, Kapolei) — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Waimanalo Town Center (41-1537 Kalanianaole Hwy, Waimanalo 96795) — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to officials, the Pfizer vaccine will be available at all Kaiser sites. The Johnson and Johnson will be offered depending on supply and availability.