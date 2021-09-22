COVID testing, vaccination clinic to be held at Palama Settlement

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID vaccines and testing, as well as vision testing, will be available for the community at a clinic at Palama Settlement on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The clinic will take place between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

To make an appointment or for more information, contact Pauni Nagaseu-Escue at (808) 848-2528.

However, appointments will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

According to officials, participants must check in 15 minutes before their appointment and bring a valid photo ID. The first 50 people to preregister for any of the services offered will get a grocery food box.