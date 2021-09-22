COVID testing, vaccination clinic to be held at Palama Settlement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID vaccines and testing, as well as vision testing, will be available for the community at a clinic at Palama Settlement on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The clinic will take place between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
To make an appointment or for more information, contact Pauni Nagaseu-Escue at (808) 848-2528.
However, appointments will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
According to officials, participants must check in 15 minutes before their appointment and bring a valid photo ID. The first 50 people to preregister for any of the services offered will get a grocery food box.