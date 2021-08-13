COVID testing at Honolulu airport extended due to increased demand

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The free COVID-19 testing site located at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be extended to Saturday, Aug. 21, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

Oahu residents will be able to pre-register for the test, and they must bring a valid state ID that shows their Oahu address and zip code.

Officials reported those who take the test can expect their results within six hours.

The testing site is open seven days a week and its hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is located in the Diamond Head tour group area, which is past baggage claim 31.