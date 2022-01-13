COVID surges seen in Hawaii nursing homes: CDC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nationwide COVID cases are surging due to the omicron variant and one group that’s being impacted is nursing home facilities, once again.

According to the American Health Care Association (AHCA) they have seen an alarming spike in new COVID cases due to community spread among the general population.

The CDC released data showing COVID cases among both residents and staff in nursing homes are swiftly increasing.

According to the CDC, Hawaii is following these nationwide trends, showing just in the last month 192 cases were confirmed among staff at nursing homes and 29 cases were tracked back to residents of the nursing home.

They noted when cases are on the rise with the general population, you can expect to see numbers on the rise in nursing homes as well.

The report also showed that while COVID-related deaths among nursing home residents have increased in recent weeks, the rate of deaths is 10 times less compared to December 2020 due to high vaccination and booster rates among residents.

AHCA said they are calling on public health officials at every level of government, to take immediate steps to support nursing homes and assisted living communities during the omicron surge, including prioritizing long-term care for testing, treatments, and workforce support.

The CDC reports more than 208 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of those have received booster shots.