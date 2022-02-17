COVID restrictions being reconsidered amid daily case decline

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The downward trend of COVID-19 cases is prompting county and state officials to reconsider restrictions, but Hawaii health officials continue to urge people to keep their guards up.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office said they have been in talks with the restaurant industry about further loosening COVID restrictions, this is welcomed news for some restaurant operators.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The mayor’s communications director said in a statement, “Safe Access Oahu is the only remaining restriction in place determined solely by the City and County of Honolulu. It is being discussed and the mayor is in communication with leaders of the restaurant industry.”

Restaurant owners like Kevin Aoki said he is hopeful cases will remain low so that restrictions will come to an end soon.

“One great positive thing is that we won’t have to vet people coming into the restaurant, that’s one positive thing. The big great thing is that we are going to have more of an aloha spirit, more travelers come into Hawaii and it’s going to help the whole economy.” Kevin Aoki, Restraunt Owner

Safe Access Oahu was introduced back in September, it requires customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and other locations.

“If you do get busy and you do get a rush, that slows everything down,” Murphy’s Bar and Grill owner Don Murphy said. “And it takes somebody to do that. So it takes away from service, so I just think service will get better.”

The city’s current emergency order expires March 5, and Mayor Blangiardi’s office said COVID numbers are working in their favor, but they continue to monitor the situation.

As states such as California drop mask requirements for vaccinated people, Governor David Ige said the state’s indoor mask mandate is part of the discussion with the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

Ige said, “I am working with the DOH to determine when the time is right for Hawaii to lift the indoor mask mandate.”

Meanwhile, Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth is considering dropping all outdoor restrictions, but staying firm with indoor mitigation measures.

A spokesperson for Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said he will follow the governor’s guidance.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

The DOH continues to encourage eligible people to get a booster shot. Even as coronavirus cases are on the decline, 99 COVID-related deaths have been reported so far in the month of February.