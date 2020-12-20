COVID numbers continue to climb, officials worry the holidays will make it worse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New COVID-19 cases in Hawaii reached 156 on Saturday, Dec. 19. Officials warn that Honolulu businesses may be forced to close for a third time if people are not extra careful in the coming days and weeks.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Many hoped restrictions would ease for the holidays after new case numbers dipped below 100 for several days in a row in early December. The tide has turned again in the last week — not in a good way — and officials are worried.

Case counts for the state, and especially for Honolulu, are causing concern.

Statewide new case numbers have been at or higher than 130 since Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Oahu’s count has consistently been in the triple digits

COVID positive cases

12/19 State=156 Oahu=116

12/18 State=130 Oahu=105

12/17 State=142 Oahu=113

In a statement, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said:

“While much of the attention lately has been around vaccines, our metrics are trending in the wrong direction. I know we’re tired, but we cannot ignore this surge. What you do and how we ALL act in the next few weeks will be the difference between a few more months of inconvenience or a health emergency and corresponding economic meltdown that will take much longer to overcome.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the number of active cases in the state may soon put pressure on hospitals.

“Our 14-day case averages tipped to about 1,500 up from 1,200. That’s a 20 percent increase, maybe a little bit more. And the reason that’s a concern is because seven percent of all of our cases end up in the hospital. And seven percent of 1,500 means 105 people will end up hospitalized.”

Green said clusters will only exacerbate the problem.

The cluster at Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) continues to grow with 55 new positive cases on Dec. 19. There are currently 325 active cases in the prison, according to the Department of Public Safety website.

“More of the prisoners that tested positive have become sick. And that means they’ve been going into the hospital for admission for treatment with advanced COVID symptoms,” Green explained.

He said although they are not counted in Hawaii’s total case numbers, they do impact our health care system.

According to Green, there are currently 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — a number that may increase unless everyone buckles down.

“We have to be absolutely committed to not having big gatherings over Christmas and New Years,” Green said. “The goal is to keep our numbers low until we can get vaccinated. And then things get mobilized — we can travel again, we can open up businesses. So that’s that is the plan, but it’ll be that much more difficult if we have a lot of people that are sick.”