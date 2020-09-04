COVID clusters continue on neighbor islands

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island reported its fifth fatality on Sept. 3. To date, all five deaths have occurred at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.

As of Sept. 3, 41 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Right now, we have nobody in the hospital so that’s a good thing,” explained Doug Taylor, Administrator at Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. “However, we do have a few residents right now who do have some signs and symptoms and so we’re watching them very closely.”

He said all staff and residents will undergo testing twice a week until the entire facility tests negative.

“What happens in the community ends up happening in facilities, unfortunately, but we have all our infection control policies and procedures in place, we screen all staff members before they walk into the building and we do temperature checks,” explained Taylor.

On Sept 3, Hawaii Island Mayor Harry Kim confirmed a new cluster outside of the Hilo area.

“There were approximately 30 people in that gathering of people at Milolii,” explained Mayor Kim. “What is evolving now at Milolii, there’s been reported about 10 people in that party was infected by the coronavirus.”

He said everyone at the party has been identified and contacted by the Department of Health (DOH), and the 10 positive cases have been isolated.

Starting Sept. 4, beaches and parks will be closed on Hawaii Island for two weeks to help stop the surge in cases.

“By avoiding those crowds and big ‘get-togethers’ in a looser atmosphere, it helps us here at the hospital,” explained Dan Brinkman, Hilo Medical Center CEO. “So, in a couple of weeks, we won’t see another surge of cases because of a really great, fun, Labor Day weekend.”

As of Sept. 4, four Hilo Medical Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brinkman said two of those cases were a result of community spread, but is not sure how the other two staff members caught it.

“That big surge in the community, it has impacts on our hospitals, we went from none to 18, and we see it in one of our nursing homes,” he explained.

“We can’t function in a bubble like the professional teams are doing because our employees live in the community and it’s not feasible to test them every single day,” Brinkman explained. “When they come to work, we unfortunately don’t know what they’ve been exposed to outside, so all the safe guards are in place, I’ve seen it first hand, and I think it’s the same as every other nursing home is doing.”

On Maui, Maui Police continue testing at the Wailuku Police Station, where three confirmed cases were announced last week.

The first MPD employee was identified on Aug. 27.

“The first person that became positive at our station wasn’t someone who had immediate interaction with the public,” explained Lt. Audra Sellers. “So not someone on the patrol level or investigative level.”

She said throughout testing on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, they received three positive cases. MPD continued rapid testing on Aug. 31.

“Everyone from Thursday and Friday who tested negative, we re-tested again on Monday using the rapid testing,” Lt. Sellers explained. “That Monday, testing found seven who were presumptive positive.” She said those seven went into isolation and underwent PCR testing and are awaiting their test results.

“The seven people who presumptively became positive on Monday, their presumptive tests came back today and they were negative,” Lt. Sellers said.

Health officials have said the most accurate test is the deep nasal PCR test.

She said those seven will be re-tested and will wait for their PCR results.

On Sept. 3, through rapid testing, 10 additional MPD staff from the Wailuku Police Station had been found presumptive positive, bringing the presumptive positive total to 17.

Lt. Sellers said they will continue to re-test every three to four days as recommended by the DOH and CDC, and will release any new information once it becomes available.

