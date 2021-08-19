COVID cluster report shows spread at Oahu bar concert, wedding reception

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has recorded a surge in COVID cases since July, as community transmission continues to drive the increase in case counts.

According to the Hawai‘i State Department of Health’s (DOH) latest cluster report released on Thursday, clusters in July were tied to two social gatherings on Oahu.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A cluster of 23 coronavirus cases were associated with a concert at a bar. Among the employees, band members and concert goers, 16 tested positive, and only four were fully vaccinated. Seven secondary cases were identified among household members — none of them were vaccinated.

DOH reported that the event was held indoors with many attendees and not much physical distancing. Band members, who were unvaccinated, also performed while sick and shared instruments. This cluster has been linked to two other clusters, one at a workplace and another at a concert.

The second cluster reported Thursday was linked to an indoor wedding reception that resulted in 17 COVID cases. Of the 28 attendees, 12 tested positive. Eight of the attendees were fully vaccinated — four of them tested positive for the virus. Five secondary cases were identified among household members.

DOH reported that most of the infected attendees experienced mild-to-moderate symptoms. However, two people were hospitalized; one of them, unvaccinated, died.

Two attendees who both had COVID symptoms exposed the bride and groom during wedding rehearsals held at the same venue. Attendees reported that masks were not correctly or consistently worn, and physical distancing was not practiced.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

DOH said family and friends expressed a false sense of security because they knew everyone in attendance.