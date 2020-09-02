COVID cases dropping but death rates on the rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four more Hawaii residents have lost their lives to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 74.

According to health officials, the people who died were two men and a woman from Oahu who had been hospitalized. A Big Island man who was a resident at the Yukio Okutsu Veteran’s Home in Hilo is also included in the Sept. 1 count, which Mayor Harry Kim reported on Aug. 31.

All were elderly with underlying medical conditions. There were also 181 new cases on Sept 1, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 8,653.

Health officials expressed optimism in the case numbers, but also raised concerns with the number of deaths.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says it’s encouraging that the number of cases in the last couple of days has been under 200. But he says multiple deaths in each of the past several days means there is still a lot of improvement needed.

“We’ve actually had 27 fatalities in the last 10 days. And that’s a really big change from what we were experiencing before because we have so many more cases,” said Green.

He says Oahu’s Stay at Home, Work from Home order seems to be working in combination with earlier restrictions of closing parks and beaches. The rate of positive cases has gone down to just over 4%. He adds that surge testing is helping because most of the people taking those tests are not showing symptoms. He says he’ll be encouraged if this trend continues through the end of the week.

“I’d like to see our cases get into the very low three digits like 100 to 120. Perhaps, to see our positivity rate continue to drop and be below 5% persistently,” said Green.

What’s even more encouraging, he says, is the drop in hospitalizations and an increase in more patients recovering.

“So we have more people recovering than we have becoming active cases. That’s how I view turning the corner. Same thing can be said for the hospital, we have more people being discharged than being admitted to the hospital,” said Green.

The days ahead remain critical. And he says additional testing and contact tracing capabilities also put the state on the right path. But Green says the state needs to remain cautious and prepare for more hospitalizations, because there are still more than 5,900 active cases.

“I will tell you right now, we need at least 300 nurses and 75 to 100 extra hospital beds that are fully staffed for people with COVID in order to make sure we don’t fall short,” said Green.

