COVID cases at Waimanalo Elementary, Intermediate prompt delay of in-person classes

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School is continuing its distance learning model for students after the school’s principal was made aware of two cases of COVID-19 among employees on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The two employees are from the same household, according to a letter from Principal Noel Richardson. The first employee was last on campus on Thursday, Jan. 28, and the second last visited campus on Friday, Jan. 29.

The School will run on a distance learning model from Monday, Feb. 1, through Tuesday, Feb. 15, and will allow students to return to campus on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The middle school is also delaying its A/B rotation until Monday, March 1.

Richardson said, cleaning affected areas, notifying close contacts and coordinating with the Department of Health are all steps that are being taken.