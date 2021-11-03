COVID capacity restrictions loosen for certain indoor, outdoor events on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Newly engaged couples are looking forward to their new future with ease as COVID restrictions for indoor and outdoor weddings loosen.

“I think it set in maybe a day or two after that was like, ‘oh my goodness, what’s going to happen with the unknown, can we invite people,'” said Wendy Trinh, newly engaged Oahu resident.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“We had a backup list where, in case restrictions were lifted, we could add X amount of people to the wedding,” said Jeff Ono, also newly engaged. “So, now we can have a wedding that will have a lot of energy because all the people that were in the queue.”

Full capacity will also be allowed for both outdoor and indoor seated entertainment. Proof of vaccination against the coronavirus will be required, and face masks must be worn — that is music to the ears of many local artists.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Roman De Peralta, member of Kolohe Kai. “We are just super stoked to see a light at the end of this tunnel and not just artists, but every industry, and I’m just really honored to be back at it again.”

Meanwhile, for the Rente family, it has been a long year dealing with the COVID pandemic on top of losing a loved one. Cheryl Rente was larger than life.

“My mother really was one that knew a lot of people and touched a lot of lives,” said Ikaika Rente. The Rente family suddenly lost her on Thanksgiving 2020 to cancer.

“Some of her last words were ‘I don’t want to have a COVID service or to feel like anybody can’t come because of certain restrictions,'” Rente added.

Cheryl’s celebration of life was postponed. Now, with 500 attendees allowed at outdoor funerals and 150 allowed indoors, the Rentes are moving forward with a service in 2022 that lives up to her legacy.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“For those who have lost people, it’s one thing to go through that loss and grieve. It’s another to seal that chapter and lay them to rest properly with those that they love,” Rente said.