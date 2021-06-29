COVID-19 vaccines required at clubs, but counterfeits could be difficult to spot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dress-code, identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are the requirements during the pandemic for social establishments to operate in Honolulu.

The Manifest co-owner Brandon Reid said they follow the county’s requirements to the best of their ability.

His front staff ask customers about any possible COVID-19 symptoms, they also ask for an I.D. to verify they are over 21-years-old as well as proof of vaccination.

“It is a very tough, very touchy situation,” Reid said. “We are not medical experts. We haven’t been trained on this. We’ve read the rules as best as we can. we are enforcing as well as we can, and I think we’ve done a very good job so far.”

Reid said they have denied entry to some customers who forget, or are not aware of the vaccination requirement.

Reid said, “I don’t think it’s a surprise that people are learning Manifest is a spot that takes it very seriously.”

So far, the City and the Hawaii State Department of Health said they are not aware of issues with counterfeit vaccination cards. Although the Better Business Bureau PR and Communications Manager Roseann Freitas said the vaccination cards issued by the CDC are new and it is hard to tell the reals on from the fake ones.

Freitas said, “They ask for the vaccine card, but they don’t really have a way to validate if it’s the real thing.”

The Honolulu Police Department said depending on the circumstances, a counterfeit vaccine card could be considered tampering with a government record.

“If you come in and haven’t had the vaccine, and for some reason you do get COVID-19 and pass it around there, that business is now impacted,” Freitas said. “They may have to shut down for a while. They may not have the staffing they need.”

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Honolulu co-owner Robert Baldwin said their reopening weekend went smoothly. He does not believe they encountered any counterfeit cars, but if they ever do, they would treat like any other false documents.

Baldwin said, “It would be the same as if we encountered a fake ID. We would confiscate it and call the police.”