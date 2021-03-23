COVID-19 vaccines now available for Kauai residents 60 and over, all essential workers 16 and over

People line up to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Courtesy: Caleb Jones / Associated Press)

Health officials urge all travel industry, restaurant and bar workers to schedule an appointment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine expanded again this week for Kauai residents and with more appointments available.

All residents 60 and over, and all essential workers 16 and older, may begin making their appointments.

Also eligible are those 16 and over with high-risk medical conditions, including those on dialysis, those with severe respiratory disease who are on oxygen and those on oxygen undergoing chemotherapy or other infusion therapy.

Essential workers in the following industries now qualify for the vaccine:

Restaurants

Grocery stores

Agricultural workers (farmers, ranchers, fishermen)

Logistics/transportation

Hardware stores/construction

Real estate

Law

Finance

IT

Communications

Energy

Media

Public health

Visitor industry

Hotels

Cleaning/sanitation

Gyms/fitness centers

Beauty salons

Nail salons

Car dealerships

Auto shops

Complete the survey here to see if you qualify for the vaccine and to make an appointment. Visitors to Kauai are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those working in the travel, restaurant and bar industries are urged to schedule an appointment before Kauai rejoins the Safe Travels program for Trans-Pacific travel on April 5.

“We know that pre-travel testing does not catch every case, and as travel increases, new cases will be introduced,” Dr. Janet Berreman, M.D. Kauai District Health Officer, said in a news release on Tuesday, March 23. “We are urging everyone who has direct contact with travelers to schedule a vaccine appointment now. All essential workers on Kauai are now eligible.”

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available on Kauai.

CVS is now scheduling appointments at its ‘Ele‘ele and Kōloa locations, in addition to an existing clinic at Longs Kapa‘a. Appointments are also available at Wilcox Medical Center, Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital and the Department of Health Clinic at the War Memorial Convention Hall.

The Kauai District Health Office continues to offer free same-day COVID-19 testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Convention Hall.

Free testing is available to both residents and visitors on Kauai, with no appointment necessary. This test, however, cannot be used for Safe Travels pre-travel test requirements.