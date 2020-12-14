COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Honolulu today

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today is a big day for Hawaii as it gets ready to receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine.
When will it be administered? Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day with details on the distribution process and also answered questions from viewers.
