COVID-19 vaccine in early trials, developed by UH researcher and pharmaceutical company

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Can you imagine being immune to COVID-19? That’s what a University of Hawaii at Manoa researcher is looking to accomplish.

Assistant professor Axel Lehrer has developed a COVID-19 vaccine and it’s in pre-clinical trials. It’s said to show promise in rapidly inducing immunity to the virus. The vaccine was created in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company in New Jersey.

“Our work to date has demonstrated not only the feasibility of rapid and efficient manufacturing of the required vaccine antigens, but also the potential for a broadly applicable and easily distributed vaccine,” said Lehrer.

UH says that their vaccine candidate successfully demonstrates the ability to rapidly stimulate a balanced antibody response, which includes potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization and cell-mediated immunity, a measure that is said to be necessary to clear a viral infection.