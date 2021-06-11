COVID-19 vaccine clinics held Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are several vaccine clinics on Saturday, June 12.
The Queen’s Health Systems have three vaccine clinics. Health insurance is not required and appointments are not required.
Wet’n’Wild Hawaii vaccine clinic
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
400 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei, HI 96707
If you get your vaccine at Wet’n’Wild then you can get a discount on select passes.
Pre-registration is not required. You may pre-register if you wish at https://www.wetnwildhawaii.com/covid-mobile-vaccination/
Zippy’s Waiau
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
450 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pre-registration is not required. You may pre-register if you wish at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/queens-health-systemvaccine-clinic-at-zippys-waiau-on-061121-tickets-158476677007
Kapiolani Community College Farmer’s Market
7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
4303 Diamond Head Rd, Honolulu, HI 96816
Some vendors will also be offering incentives for people who receive their vaccination at the KCC Farmers’ market.
Pre-registration is not required. You may pre-register if you wish at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157287855209
On Kauai, there’s a vaccine clinic at Laukōnā Park in Hanamāʻulu from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration at least two days before the event by calling the Hoʽōla Lāhui hotline at 808-938-0938 or online at http://www.kauai.gov/vaccine. Participants will select either the two-dose Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If you got your Pfizer shot at Punahou School three weeks ago, the second doses will be administered Saturday.