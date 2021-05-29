COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Sunday at Market City Shopping Center

File – A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Market City Shopping Center on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The vaccine clinic will be from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. In the lower level parking lot by Ben Franklin Crafts.

The mobile clinic hosted by Foodland Pharmacy has the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older.
The Janssen by Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for individuals 18 years and up.

Your I.D. and health insurance card are needed.

Walk-ins are welcome. Appointment are recommended. To register, go to https://hipaa.jotform.com/211396076390155.

A Market City Shopping Center vaccination card holder, while supplies last, will be given to the newly vaccinated on Sunday.

