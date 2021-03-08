COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held for Korean kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 300 Korean seniors are expected to get their first COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. The United Korean Association of Hawaii (TUKAH) will be hosting a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for its 70 year old or older seniors.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 at the Christ United Methodist Church (1639 Keeaumoku Street).

TUKAH says the vaccination site will help Korean American seniors who are at a disadvantage in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine due to language barriers and technological difficulties.

A date to administer the second COVID-19 vaccine doeses has not yet been announced.