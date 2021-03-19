COVID-19 vaccination clinic aims to serve Tongan elders, Southeast Asian immigrant farmers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A nurse prepares a vaccine prior to the vaccination of elderly people at a nursing house in Athens, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Vaccinations were expanded from 9 to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Pearl City on Saturday, March 20, aimed at serving Tongan elders and Southeast Asian immigrant farmers.

Tongan elders and Southeast Asian immigrant farmers are groups that have been traditionally underserved, and they are encouraged to get vaccinated.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The clinic runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Staff members from the Kalihi Palama Health Center will administer the vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Quick-thinking sisters save dad's life with CPR skills learned in high school

Wet and gusty trade wind pattern will continue into the weekend

President Biden and VP Harris offer solace to Asian Americans during Atlanta visit

Biden, Harris give remarks after attacks on Asian Americans, U.S. passes 100M vaccination goal

Drivers feel the pothole pains after wet weather

More Top Stories

Trending Stories