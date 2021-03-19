COVID-19 vaccination clinic aims to serve Tongan elders, Southeast Asian immigrant farmers

A nurse prepares a vaccine prior to the vaccination of elderly people at a nursing house in Athens, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Vaccinations were expanded from 9 to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Pearl City on Saturday, March 20, aimed at serving Tongan elders and Southeast Asian immigrant farmers.

Tongan elders and Southeast Asian immigrant farmers are groups that have been traditionally underserved, and they are encouraged to get vaccinated.

The clinic runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Staff members from the Kalihi Palama Health Center will administer the vaccinations.