COVID-19 testing continued in Waimanalo, doctor talks about controversial non-FDA approved Everlywell tests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More drive-through testing for COVID-19 was held on Sunday, April 26, this time Premier Medical Group Hawaii stopped by Waimanalo District Park.

Dr. Scott Miscovich spoke about the controversial Everlywell COVID-19 tests, which the City ordered 10,000 from the company for a testing program before being told by the Department of Health that they were not FDA approved and results would not be counted.

“It’s just not accredited and I don’t think with all of the capacity we also have we can get a lot of tests done on island and we don’t need to be shipping tests out we’ll do them here with our local labs,” he said.

Dr. Miscovich added that the tests from Everlywell can give false negative results.