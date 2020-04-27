COVID-19 testing continued in Waimanalo, doctor talks about controversial non-FDA approved Everlywell tests

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More drive-through testing for COVID-19 was held on Sunday, April 26, this time Premier Medical Group Hawaii stopped by Waimanalo District Park.

Dr. Scott Miscovich spoke about the controversial Everlywell COVID-19 tests, which the City ordered 10,000 from the company for a testing program before being told by the Department of Health that they were not FDA approved and results would not be counted.

“It’s just not accredited and I don’t think with all of the capacity we also have we can get a lot of tests done on island and we don’t need to be shipping tests out we’ll do them here with our local labs,” he said.

Dr. Miscovich added that the tests from Everlywell can give false negative results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 78° 66°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 78° 67°

Friday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

Trending Stories