COVID-19 testing at the Main Street Station in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — Convenient COVID-19 testing is now being held in Las Vegas at the Main Street Station, for Vacations Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines customers.

As of October 15th, Hawaiian travelers can bypass the 14-day quarantine by receiving a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of their return to Hawaii.

Worksite Labs is providing the COVID-19 testing at Main Street Station. The tests provided through this program are polymerase chain reaction nasal swab tests that do not require assistance.

Testing is available seven days per week from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. to all Vacations Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines customers regardless of symptoms. The price per test starts at $90.

