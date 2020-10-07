COVID-19 talk story with Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that a tentative recovery from the pandemic recession could falter unless the federal government supplies additional economic support -- including direct payments to most U.S. household.

The comments came Tuesday just hours before President Donald Trump cut off talks with Democrats over an economic aid package and then tweeted he wanted a standalone deal focused only on $1,200 stimulus checks. It's important to note House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has regularly said she won't support standalone stimulus bills, meaning Trump's tweet is largely symbolic.