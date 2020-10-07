COVID-19 talk story with Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green speaks with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Questions from the public about the COVID-19 will also be answered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story