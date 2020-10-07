HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green speaks with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Questions from the public about the COVID-19 will also be answered.
- COVID-19 talk story with Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci
- Social Scene: Halloween costumes
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta emerging over Gulf after Mexico landfall, watches and warnings issued for US
- Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor
- Second stimulus checks: Fed chair urges direct payments, other aid