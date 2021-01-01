COVID-19 survivor among many optimistic for 2021, asks people to continue taking precautions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 2020 has been a trying year for many people. Even the New Year’s holiday celebrations are different this year as many are distanced from family and friends. However, those who survived COVID-19 say those who are celebrating are lucky to have their health.

79-year-old Glenda Tucker caught the virus at the end of March and was hospitalized for more than three weeks. She said she is thankful to be here on New Year’s Eve and will be entering 2021 with an attitude of gratitude.

Glenda Tucker left Tripler Army Medical Center eight months ago after spending 22 days there — 12 of them on a ventilator. Doctors told her she had less than a 10% chance of surviving.

Tucker said, she made it out on the other end and she no longer feels any side effects from the virus.

“When I see what’s going on the mainland, the more and more I realize how incredibly lucky. I was,” said Tucker.

So many others were not so lucky, however. A total of 288 people have died from COVID-19 across the State of Hawaii as of Thursday, Dec. 31. More than 345,000 people in the U.S. have also died from the virus — including someone close to Tucker.

“It’s very dangerous. It’s very, very dangerous. I don’t think that quite comes through, unless you know somebody … my son’s grandmother died of COVID-19 today.” Glenda Tucker, COVID-19 survivor

She said, she does not want others to experience the pain, loneliness and uncertainty she has been through.

“The attitude… well, you know, ‘I don’t have to worry about it yet. I’m not going to get it.’ Or being with your friends expanding your bubble beyond five people… you don’t know where people have been that day,” said Tucker. “And I know it’s difficult I know it is, but it’s a lot more difficult to be on a respirator I can tell you that.”

She said, she is looking forward to taking the vaccine and hopes others will as well.

“As far as 2021 is concerned. It’s got to be better than 2020. Got to be,” said Tucker. “But I hope everybody holds on to what they gained from 2020.”