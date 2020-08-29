COVID-19 surge testing results will no longer be received by email

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Honolulu Fire Department is reporting that a software update was made to the registration page for surge testing.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

If someone is registering to get tested and they do not have an email address, officials say that they may enter “none@gmail.com” into the email field to complete the registration.

Results will no longer be emailed to the individual, instead a call must be placed to 800-635-8611 to find out the results of their test.

Officials also provided an updated schedule for all Honolulu surge testing sites.

Saturday, 8/29:

  • Kalakaua District Park – Walk-in*
  • Kalihi Valley District Park – Walk-in*
  • Polynesian Cultural Center – Drive-thru
  • Wahiawa District Park – Walk-in*
  • Mililani District Park – Walk-in*

Sunday, 8/30:

  • UH Manoa – Walk-in*
  • UH West Oahu – Drive-thru
  • Kaneohe District Park – Walk-in*

Monday, 8/31:

  • Kapiolani Park – Walk-in*
  • UH West Oahu – Drive Thru
  • Mililani District Park – Walk-in*

* At the walk-in sites only, please see any Honolulu Police Officer for ADA assistance.

For more information on how to register for a COVID-19 test, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories