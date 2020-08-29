COVID-19 surge testing results available by phone for those without email

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the way test results are received. Those with email can get their results via email. The story has been corrected.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Honolulu Fire Department is reporting that a software update was made to the registration page for surge testing.

If someone is registering to get tested and they do not have an email address, officials say that they may enter “none@gmail.com” into the email field to complete the registration.

Results will no longer be emailed to the individual, instead a call must be placed to 800-635-8611 to find out the results of their test.

Officials also provided an updated schedule for all Honolulu surge testing sites.

Saturday, 8/29:

Kalakaua District Park – Walk-in*

Kalihi Valley District Park – Walk-in*

Polynesian Cultural Center – Drive-thru

Wahiawa District Park – Walk-in*

Mililani District Park – Walk-in*

Sunday, 8/30:

UH Manoa – Walk-in*

UH West Oahu – Drive-thru

Kaneohe District Park – Walk-in*

Monday, 8/31:

Kapiolani Park – Walk-in*

UH West Oahu – Drive Thru

Mililani District Park – Walk-in*

* At the walk-in sites only, please see any Honolulu Police Officer for ADA assistance.

For more information on how to register for a COVID-19 test, click here.

