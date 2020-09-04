COVID-19 surge testing continues Friday through the weekend at Aloha Stadium

HONOULU (KHON2) — The next large testing site will be at Aloha Stadium over the Labor Day Weekend.

The stadium will be open for surge testing from Friday through Monday between 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be walk-up only.

This comes after a two-day testing on the H-3 Freeway.

Lines stretched several miles long in both directions.

We’re told more than 5,000 people registered for Thursday’s event, compared to the first day where only about 3,000 people registered and nearly 2,000 tested.

Anyone who wants to be tested is asked to sign up at doineedacovid19test.com to speed up the process.