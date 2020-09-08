COVID-19 surge testing at Aloha Stadium to continue through Sept. 14

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 surge testing will continue at Aloha Stadium starting Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 11 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Final testing at the Stadium will be held on Monday, September 14 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to register at www.doineedacovid19test.com, however walk-ins and re-takes are welcomed.
The main Salt Lake Blvd. Gate 1 will open to the public starting at 7:30 a.m.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
