COVID-19 safety remains a major factor for hotel reopenings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Halekulani Hotel will remain closed until July 2021 as part of a planned renovation, but the COVID-19 pandemic is also preventing the hotel company from opening its sister property.

The Halekulani Hotel and Halepuna Waikiki closed back in March at the start of the pandemic. The hotel’s Chief Operating Officer, Peter Shaindlin, said they want to get all of their employees back to work once it is safe to do so.

[LISTEN to KHON 2GO for the latest news updates every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

Shaindlin said the pandemic coincided with the needed renovation at Halekulani.

Shaindlin said, “We had to make this tough decision but we decided you know everyone in the building is out, the building is down, let’s go after it and fix up our house.”

The ongoing pandemic does make it difficult to set a reopening date for Halepuna Waikiki. This property had recently gone through a year closure for renovations before it was shuttered once again to the coronavirus.

Shaindlin said part of the decision to open will be based on the results from Governor David Ige’s reopening plan for the tourism industry.

He said, “Gauge its success rate in terms of preserving that safety level in Hawaii before we might plan on subjecting our employees to a work environment prematurely.”

The majority of hotel workers across the state remain without work. The members of UniteHere Local 5, took action on Wednesday by demonstrating at various locations on Maui, Kauai, Oahu and the Big Island.

Jamee Gomera, who works reservations at Waikoloa Beach Marriott said she wants to return to work in a safe environment.

Gomera said, “We got to get the message out that we want to make sure everyone is safe when we get back, and we want to get back.”

Healthcare benefits are also top of mind for laid-off workers. Elpedia Estrada, who works in housekeeping at the Sheraton Maui said she has been able to stay insured through the union until the end of September. She said other colleagues are now without medical benefits.

“I have a chronic illness,” Estrada said. “I have members in my group that have illnesses also, so we are worried about that.”

The majority of staff at Halekulani properties remain laid off, but the company said health benefits will stay active.

Shaindlin said, “Regardless of the duration of the closure, we are going to completely pay their medical and health benefits at our expense solely through the entire closure and right up to opening day.”

Tentative plans are to reopen Halepuna Waikiki at the end of the year, Shaindlin said they are gathering a set of best practices on COVID-19 for their staff.

Latest Stories on KHON2