COVID-19 research could potentially identify high risk cases after testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With testing ramping up in the community and at areas where clusters have been located, there are some experts looking to take testing a step further to be able to identify if some people are more likely to develop complications with COVID-19.

A group of university of Hawaii researchers and professors will be analyzing samples of blood from people who have had COVID-19 before. They will be looking at factors such as age, pre-existing health conditions and genetics.

“We’ve seen seemingly heathy individuals who may experience complications and other individuals with these risk factors that do not. We think this difference has to do with immune health,” said Ruben Juarez, UH Manoa researcher.

About a hundred people in the state who have had COVID-19 and are no longer contagious will be tested.

Another factor they will be analyzing is if genetic traits dealing with ethnicity also play a role in the severity of the virus.

“Pacific Islanders only account for four percent of the population but 24 percent of infections of COVID-19,” said Juarez. “At this point we do not know why, but this study is going to allow us to understand and close this gap by forming more target interventions in the near future.”

Once the study is completed at the end of August, the new information will be shared with the Department of Health and other agencies.

Dr. Scott Miscovich, with Premier Medical Group, who’s working on testing clusters at Kona Community Hospital and a Pearl City Nursing Home says any new information on how the virus works can help them identify high risk cases.

“Somebody is going to find the answer, which if we can use, then we have a predicted value of who’s going to have a problem and be in a hospital intubated or who’s going to say hey, go home, just take a Tylenol and just drink plenty of liquids and get some sleep you’re fine. That’s what we’re looking for,” said Miscovich.

He said this information may even be used to create a new targeted test instead of the standard PCR nasal swab tests being used. Although, Miscovich said it will take some time before the studies from the University of Hawaii and around the nation can be applied in the field.

“We’re still a ways away from this being applied in the field,” said Miscovich. “Right now we’re trying to look at still keeping the PCR.”

But he says research is needed to find out why some people may deveop blood clots and complications.

“Right now we’re seeing 50 percent of the people who are contracting coronavirus that required hospitalization are leaving with permanent heart damage,” said Miscovich. “Most of the direction we’re seeing right now is an over-aggressive immune response and that really is where most of the testing and genetics is looking at.”

He said he and other experts will be keeping an eye on the latest developments to see if it can help their procedures.

If you or someone you know would like more information on the UH COVID-19 study or would like to participate, you can find more information here.

