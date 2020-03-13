COVID-19 precautions heads unprecedented day in sports, leading to shock and disappointment

HONOLULU (KHON) — As coronavirus fears swept the sports world on Thursday, the ripple effects seemed endless. First, the Big West canceled its basketball tournaments, following suit with the rest of the conferences in the country.

"I didn't want to have my last game be the last game."



With the suspension of all @BigWestSports, Rainbow Warriors senior guard Eddie Stansberry's career at UH is over.

"All of our hearts were breaking for all of our seniors. Those kids were almost inconsolable knowing that this is the way their career is going to end."



Rainbow Wahine basketball HC Laura Beeman on the suspension of the Big West tournament. Her three seniors careers are over.

As if that weren’t enough of a blow, the NCAA then announced that it would cancel its winter and spring championships, ending the seasons and careers of countless athletes across the nation.

Many athletes in Hawaii were affected by the news, including University of Hawaii athletes still in the mainland. Instead of competing in their respective sports, many of them were on trips to get back to the islands. That includes the No. 4 UH beach volleyball team, who travelled 14 hours to Florida just to be told they’d have to come back immediately.

'Everyone is just devastated' • UH Beach Volleyball team lands in Florida only to immediately start making plans to return from road trip as season is suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

It also includes the No. 2 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, who will likely end their season at 15-1 and with even more unfinished business after last season’s NCAA runner-up finish. Unfinished business was also a term used by Punahou alum and No. 1 BYU senior setter Wil Stanley, who was hoping to use the 2020 season as a redemption year. The Cougars will likely finish the season at 17-1 and the most recent top-ranked team.

If last week's BYU / Hawaii men's volleyball match at sold-out Sheriff Center was the last one of Punahou grad Wil Stanley's college career, he takes solace in the fact that it took place at home

It was also a devastating day for the No. 3 Hawaii Pacific basketball team, who was just one day away from hosting an NCAA tournament game for the first time.

“To think that it all ends now, it’s crazy."



Emotional HPU women's basketball team copes with disappointing end to stellar 2019-2020 campaign.

The what ifs aren’t just limited to ranked teams on the islands. For the Hawaii baseball team, whose 11-6 start was the best the program has had since 2012, the ‘Bows will never know if this was the year to break its 10-year postseason drought. The same goes for the UH softball team, who finished in second place in the Big West last year but was unable to play a single conference game in 2020.

Time will tell when things will start to resemble normalcy for all athletes involved. But after Thursday, it may be hard to determine what normal would look like in the future.