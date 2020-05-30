Recovered COVID-19 patient Coby Torda released from hospital

Coby Torda, who was hospitalized for COVID-19 since late March, was released from the hospital today.
Family, friends, hospital staff and well-wishers gave him a grand send off.
He was initially in the ICU (intensive care unit), and he was in a medically induced coma initially.
Six weeks later on a Sunday morning, he posted on social media from his hospital bed. That’s how his family found out that he woke up.
His family has been by his side wishing for his recovery, along with the support of others in the community.
