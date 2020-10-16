COVID-19 nucleic acid tests to be processed, administered at UH’s school of medicine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To help expand COVID-19 surge testing capacity, the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) announced that it will be able to process and administer nucleic acid tests.

Testing will start on Oct. 19 at an outdoor walk-up testing site in Kakaako. Results will come back within 24 to 48 hours.

JABSOM officials said that the new program, which is in partnership with the city, will expand Oahu’s testing capacity by nearly 500 tests a day.

The new lab is being supported with up to $3.9 million in CARES funds from the city.

For more information on JABSOM’s walk-up testing, click here.

