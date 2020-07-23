COVID-19 impacts classes and student life at universities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fall classes will look different at Hawaii Pacific University and at the University of Hawaii, both higher education institutions said the health of students and faculty are the priority, but they are taking different steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

HPU will begin the school year with in-person learning, while UH at Manoa will remain online for more than half of its courses.

Temperature checks and a health questionnaire will be part of the daily routine for more than 3,000 students enrolled this Fall at HPU. The president of the university, John Gotanda said once those steps are completed, students will receive a COVID-19 badge on their email that will be needed to enter school buildings.

Gotanda said, “We went through the entire facility and socially distanced everything, from our classrooms to our dining facilities.”

Students who live on campus will be tested for COVID-19 prior to move-in day, and students who may become ill will be placed in a dorm that has been set-up with air filtration to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Gotanda said, “Every student who lives in the dorm will go through a COVID test before moving into the dorm or completing quarantine for 14 days.”

At the University of Hawaii at Manoa, more than half of its courses will be through distance learning. In-person classes will be in classrooms that have been rearranged to maintain social distancing.

Provost Michael Bruno said they are seeing higher enrollment than this time last year, more than 17,000 students enrolled in Fall 2019.

Bruno said, “Particularly for our new first-year students we are working really hard to provide a mix of in-person small safe gatherings and online experiences, so we are in the middle, we just started this week.”

A COVID-19 test is not needed to live in the dorms at the University of Hawaii. Its student housing was reduced by 30% to maintain social distancing among residents, and if a student becomes sick they will be quarantined outside campus.

Bruno said, “We’re just finalizing agreements with a few hotels in Honolulu.”

He said students will not have to pay for the outside accommodations and university staff will check on them multiple times a day.

Xiao Yi Wang-Beckvall, a student at Hawaii Pacific University said she was unsure at first if returning to in-person classes was a good idea, but said the COVID-19 guidelines in place give her a sense of security.

“It’s going to feel a little dystopian for sure,” she said. “But I do appreciate all of the health measures we are implementing, especially social distancing and requiring everyone to wear a mask I think that’s really important.”

Both universities are scheduled to begin Fall courses in August.

Latest Stories on KHON2