COVID-19 hits Hilo nursing home, 15 total test positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a nursing home on the Big Island.

The Life Care Center of Hilo announced on Oct. 1 that 12 residents and three workers tested positive.

The home reported on Sept. 23 that a non-direct care associate tested positive in the community. Two days later on Sept. 25, the facility tested all staff. That same day, a resident tested positive and was immediately moved to an isolated COVID-19 unit.

The next day, two more residents tested positive and were moved. Now, efforts are underway to ensure that the cluster is contained.

“We met ’til late (Wednesday) and our team of people they have on contract tested this morning all of the workers there and residents again,” Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim informed. “And they’re gonna be tested again and again throughout the week at Life Care. All of it is very simple. You have a very combustible situation there. Critical importance of double-checking, triple-checking … working together to make sure this is not gonna be a very explosive like it did at veterans home.”

Over at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, there were no new deaths reported on Thursday. Of the 71 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, 38 recovered.

