‘COVID-19 exposure’ to staff temporarily closes Kapiolani Medical Center’s Adult ICU

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to a representative with Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children’s on Saturday night, Aug. 15, the hospital’s Adult ICU is temporarily closed.

It will remain closed until Thursday, Aug. 20.

Officials say that a six employees who work in the hospital’s Adult Intensive Care Unit are now in self-quarantine due to what hospital officials say is a COVID-19 exposure.

The AICU is a three-bed unit with a small staff.

“Due to the limited staff now available, we are taking precautionary steps to ensure there is minimal impact to our patients and they continue to receive the appropriate level of care needed,” said hospital officials. “We will continue to provide acute-level emergency care for any adult inpatient with staff from other departments within the medical center.”

The hospital says that patients who need ICU-level care during the closure will be transferred to Pali Momi Medical Center or Straub Medical Center as needed.

