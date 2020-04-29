COVID-19 drive thru testing this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Oahu, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will host a test site in Ewa Beach at Geiger Community Park on Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On Saturday, May 2 drive thru testing will be held at two locations.

One at the Leilehua High School Parking Lot in Wahiawa from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The other in town at Ala Moana Center on the second floor from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You will be screened for symptoms first before being given a test.

Hawaii Island residents who have symptoms and want to get tested can head to Kau on Wednesday, April 29.

A drive-thru site will be set up at the Naalehu Community Center from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The CDC has expanded its symptoms list to include repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. That’s in addition to shortness of breath, cough and fever.