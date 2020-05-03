COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More people lined up at Ala Moana Center to see if they have the virus.

Kalihi Kai Urgent Care conducted Saturday’s drive thru screening.

Another drive thru testing is scheduled at Kalihi Union Church next Tuesday.

So far more than 33,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state since February.

