Covid-19 drive-through testing in Hilo this Saturday, April 11

Premier Medical Group and Bay Clinic with the support of the County of Hawai`i COVID-19 Task Force will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic. The one- day clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Hilo’s Ho`olulu Complex on Saturday, April 11, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Access only through the Pi’ilani/Hinano entrance.

Please note that the testing day has been changed to Saturday, to adjust for Easter Sunday. (Normally the Hilo testing is done on Sundays.)

This free clinic is open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria is based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.