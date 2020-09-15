COVID-19 death reported at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of Tuesday, September 15, the number of new active cases on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is 6.

At this date, for Hawaii Island, 21 people are hospitalized.

The Hilo Medical Center reports two additional deaths for a total of 15.

14 of the deaths are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.

