COVID-19 cases increase on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The latest emergency order from the Maui mayor reduces group gatherings from different households to five people. The mayor will also be also lowering capacity at restaurants and bars starting on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Approximately 38% of Maui’s COVID-19 cases come from December, 2020. Mayor Michael Victorino said the test positivity rate for the last seven days is 3% and the county is averaging 19 cases per day.

Victorino is asking restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m. each evening and to reduce capacity.

Victorino said, “Interior bars and restaurants will now be limited to 30% occupancy and down from 50%.”

The spread in the community is not being reflected in Intensive Care Unit beds, but Maui Memorial System CEO Michael Rembis said, the current number of cases is still worrisome.

“When the virus spreads as it’s been spreading, we are going to see the impact at the hospital it’s unavoidable,” Rembis said. “We’re going to see patients in the community who are going to be admitted because they are sick.”

At least four existing patients at the hospital have tested positive for the virus. Patients are tested the day they are admitted and on the third and sixth day. No hospital employees have tested positive from these cases.

Rembis said, “We have isolated those patients, taking good care of them, and testing anyone that may have come in contact with them.”

The mayor said, a COVID-19 cluster at Harbor Lights Condominiums is also adding to the case count.

Harbor Lights Condominiums interim manager Steven Johnson said, they heard about the first case on Christmas Day. Johnson, who is also a resident of the complex, said they have been cooperating with the Department of Health to test residents. They have also placed notices for residents to remain at home and not have visitors.

Johnson said, “The place just closed down on Christmas Day, and it’s basically been that way ever since.”

At least 30 cases were reported at the complex from testing on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.