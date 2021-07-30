Rise in COVID-19 cases forces some to reconsider social plans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The rise in coronavirus cases is causing concern among community members, some said they will stay clear of certain activities, such as reconsidering social plans.

In a press conference Friday, Governor David Ige urged residents to rethink their plans for the weekend.

Ige said, “I certainly will not be going out, if I do have an option, I certainly would encourage everyone to stay at home if they have that option.”

Ewa Beach resident Marie Dominguez said she still does not feel comfortable being around many people, she said she continues to be cautious about the virus.

Dominguez said, “I try to keep my gatherings really small,try to be like five people or less but other than that if it’s too much people I rather not go.”

The rise of cases and new information from the CDC raising concerns about the transmissibility of the Delta variant, prompted county mayors to double down on the message to get more people vaccinated.

The Big Island has the highest positivity rate in the state at 6.8%, so Mayor Mitch Roth is considering additional measures.

Roth said, “One of the things that has been discussed with the governor and the mayors and now I know that the attorney general is looking into the possibilities of having government workers either be vaccinated or get tested on a regular basis.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office said he is also looking into a vaccine mandate or requiring weekly testing for city workers.

Part of the Mayor’s statement said, “For the sake of the City, your family and friends, and your fellow residents of our City, get vaccinated. It’s safe, it’s free; it’s fast; it saves lives.”

Meanwhile Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he has no plans to roll back certain restrictions.

Victorino said, “If we can keep people physically distancing, wearing masks, with good hygiene, we can slow down the spread.”

Although some residents like Logan Freitas, remain cautious about expanding their social bubble.

Freitas said, “Ever since the lockdown, I’ve been sticking to immediate family and not really going out to too many events indoor events things like that.”

Hawaii reported 622 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the count includes a backlog of cases not reported since Wednesday due to an interruption with its lab reporting system.