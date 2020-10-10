COVID-19 cases break out at St. Francis Hospice

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six patients, along with several employees, at St. Francis Hospice in Nuuanu tested positive for COVID-19.
The COVID-positive employees are isolating at home, and the patients are being retested.
St. Francis is also working on contact tracing to identify others who may have been exposed, and the facility is undergoing a thorough deep cleaning.
