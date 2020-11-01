COVID-19 case surge on the mainland could impact Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. hit a new COVID-19 record with nearly 100,000 new cases reported on Friday, Oct. 30.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to Johns Hopkins, only three states, including Hawaii, reported fewer cases this week than the week before. As cases surge, the demand for testing increases. According to CDC data, there were 20 states that reported more than 10,000 cases this past week.

There are concerns if the state’s pre-travel testing program will be enough to prevent an uptick in cases in Hawaii.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said that the pre-test won’t stop every case from entering the state.

“If anyone is under the illusion that we could stop every case, it’s not correct,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Green said that in the first 15 days of re-opening the state to mainland travelers, there were about 105,000 travelers who did the pre-test and received their negative result. About 16,000 travelers were awaiting their test results or opted out of the pre-travel testing program.

“This is not a time to travel,” explained Angela Keen, who is the administrator of Facebook group Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers. “It’s great that the state does the pre-travel testing, but what Kauai is doing with the second test has proven that people coming in think they’re negative, and are actually positive.”

Kauai has four active cases that are all related to travel from the mainland.

According to Kauai health officials, all four tested negative before arrival. Some developed symptoms a few days later and tested positive, others did post-arrival testing and tested positive.

“We’ve done now 9,522 post-arrival tests, and only six have been positive in the last two weeks,” Lt. Gov. Green said.

When COVID-19 spiked across the country in the summer, it took about one week for some states to deliver test results. It’s down to three days nationally, but the rise in cases could allow more people to enter the State of Hawaii while waiting on their test results.

Last week, a traveler flew in while waiting on their result. It came back positive when they landed.

“As the disease spreads on the mainland, if it continues at that rate, it’ll be harder to get a pre-test done, which will just actually suppress travel,” explained Lt. Gov.Green. “Because we’re going to stick to our guns and make sure people have to get the tests from the right partner within 72-hours of departure, and we’re not bending on that.”

Lt. Gov. Green said the state will ask airlines to step-up and remind passengers that if they don’t have a test result uploaded, they could face a two-to-three day quarantine.

However, the surge on the mainland could impact timely test results in Hawaii.

“It could. It definitely could. It did in the past. In that case, that would affect our inter-island travel capacity,” said Lt. Gov. Green. “We haven’t seen it yet. So, we’ll see.”

Lt. Gov. Green said that case numbers across the state remain low, and the state will make adjustments to pre or post-travel testing if needed.

“I’m taking this really seriously. As far as COVID goes, we will have continued assessments both pre-travel and post-travel to make sure we’re safe,” he said.

Keen said that she’s heard of reports of large parties happening on Oahu and on Maui, and she anticipates seeing a spike in cases by the end of November.

“I think we’re still waiting to what’s to come because Hawaii always have that boomerang effect, whereas what’s happening on the mainland usually happens here a few weeks or a months later,” she said.

Latest Stories on KHON2